Russian athletes win five medals on Day 4 of 2019 European Games in Minsk

MINSK, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian national team retains its top position in the overall medals standings after Day 4 of the 2019 European Games in the Belarusian capital city Minsk, having won five more medals.

Eight sets of medals were contested on Tuesday. The Russian team won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

After four days of the 2019 European Games’ competitions, the Russian team is in the lead with 24 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Hosts Belarus are second in the overall medals standings, having won 14 gold, 9 silver and 18 bronze medals. They are followed by Georgia with six gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).