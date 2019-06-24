Preliminary dates set for 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics

LAUSANNE, June 24. /TASS/. According to a preliminary plan, the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held on February 6-22, and Paralympic Games - on March 6-15, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

The vote to determine the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics was held at the 134th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne earlier on Monday. The Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were chosen as the hosts for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Italy will host the Olympics for the fourth time. It is in the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo that the Soviet Union national team participated in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 1956. In 1960, Rome hosted the Summer Olympics, while Turin was the host city of the 2006 Winter Olympics.