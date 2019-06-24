IOC to allocate $925 mln for organizing 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

LAUSANNE, June 24. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will allocate $925 mln for organizing and holding the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo , IOC President Thomas Bach said on Monday.

The vote to determine the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics was held at the 134th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne earlier on Monday. Stockholm also was a contender to be named the host of the Games. The contract between the IOC and the Olympic applicaiton committee in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo was signed after the results of the vote had been announced by Bach.

Italy will host the Olympics for the fourth time. It is in the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo that the Soviet Union national team participated in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 1956. In 1960, Rome hosted the Summer Olympics, while Turin was the host city of the 2006 Winter Olympics.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing.