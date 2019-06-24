Russian weightlifter Lomova banned for 4 years

TASS, June 24. The Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) has disqualified Russian Nadezhda Lomova for four years, the RWF press service reports.

The ban officially starts on March 21, 2019. The reason behind the disqualification of the 28-year old athlete is not specified.

In April, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced that it had temporarily suspended Lomova for violating anti-doping rules, reporting that traces of metenolone were found in her samples.

Lomova is a silver medalist of the 2014 European Championships.