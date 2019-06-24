Russian athletics chief lauds national team’s results at 2019 European Games

MINSK, June 24. /TASS/. Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the president of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), told TASS on Monday he was proud of the results achieved by athletes of the national track and field team at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

The Russian track and field team athletes won on Sunday one gold and two silver medals. The gold went to Yelena Sokolova in women’s long jump and the silver went to Ilya Ivanyuk in men’s high jump and Yekaterina Starygina in women’s javelin.

"I am proud of our athletes, who managed to pull themselves together and did their utmost," Shlyakhtin said in an interview with TASS. "Yekaterina Starygina was cleared for the tournament only several days before its kick-off, came here, made a personal record attempt and took silver."

"Yelena Sokolova had been long without a permit to compete, this was her only third international appearance and she won the gold medal," Shlyakhtin continued.

"Ilya Ivanyuk was also good - he is the leader of the national team, he was competing under the national flag and it added an extra responsibility, but he managed to bring his country the silver medal in the sport with an extremely high competition," the RusAF chief continued.

President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Janez Kocijancic announced in May that the national team of Russia’s track and field athletes was allowed to compete in the 2019 European Games in Minsk under the national flag despite RusAF’s current membership suspension with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

After two days of the 2019 European Games’ competitions, the Russian team is in the lead of the medals standings packing 19 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Hosts Belarus are second in the overall medals standings with ten gold, nine silver and 15 bronze medals. They are followed by Ukraine with 17 medals (five gold, six silver and six bronze medals).

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).