Russian athletes win 21 medals on Day 2 of 2019 European Games in Minsk

MINSK, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian national team has reinforced its top position in the overall medals standings after Day 2 of the 2019 European Games in the Belarusian capital of Minsk having won 21 more medals on Sunday.

Thirty-eight sets of medals were contested on June 23 and the athletes of the Russian national team grabbed ten gold, five silver and six bronze medals.

After two days of the 2019 European Games’ competitions, the Russian team is in the lead packing 19 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Hosts Belarus are second in the overall medals standings with ten gold, nine silver and 15 bronze medals. They are followed by Ukraine with 17 medals (five gold, six silver and six bronze medals).

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).