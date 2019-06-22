Russian judo wrestler Dolgova wins silver at European Games in Minsk

MINSK, June 22. /TASS/. Russian judo wrestler Irina Dolgova won the silver medal at the at the 2nd European Games in Minsk.

Dolgova lost to Ukrainian judo wrestler Daria Beloded. Julia Figueroa from Spain and Marusa Stangar from Slovenia won bronze medals.

Dolgov is the champion of Europe in 2018, the silver medalist of the European Championship 2017, as well as the bronze medalist of the 2015 European Games.

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).