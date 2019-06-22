Russian shooters grab first gold at 2019 European Games in Minsk

MINSK, June 22. /TASS/. Russian shooters Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artyom Chernousov have won gold medals in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2nd European Games in Minsk.

In the competition’s final, the Russian athletes defeated Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Micek Damir with the 17:9 score. The bronze medals went to Germany’s mixed team of Sandra and Christian Reitz.

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).