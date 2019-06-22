Minsk 2019 European Games officially declared open

The opening ceremony took place at the Dynamo National Olympic Stadium and was attended by many high-ranking state officials, including Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota.

The honor of lighting the flame of the Games was bestowed on seven leading Belarusian athletes.

In a speech in the Belarusian language, President of the European Olympic Committees Janez Kocijancic described the Games as a "the biggest multi-sporting event in the history of Belarus."

"Thank you very much for your hospitality and cordiality," he said. "I’m sure that the Games will open your wonderful country, unveil its image to the European and international community."

He also addressed the participating athletes, asking them to honor the Olympic ideals.

In a video address aired during the ceremony, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called upon the participants to "use sport to build the peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future we want."

"I am pleased to greet the European Games in Minsk. I send best wishes to the more than four thousand athletes from fifty countries who are taking part," he said, adding that sport can be "a wonderful agent" of friendship, mutual respect and peace.

"I welcome the principles of non-discrimination and inclusion under which the European Games are being held," he continued. "These values are also at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals - our shared plan to leave no one behind."

Earlier, a parade of national teams was held as part of the opening ceremony. The Russian flag was carried out by seven-time world champion and three-time European champion in sambo wrestling, Artyom Osipenko.

The 2019 European Games are held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs. In eight disciplines, the European Games will serve as a qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes 225 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 gold, 40 silver and 45 bronze).