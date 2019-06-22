{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Minsk 2019 European Games officially declared open

Seven leading Belarusian athletes lighted the flame of the Games
Torch bearers take part in a ceremony to open the 2019 European Games at Dinamo Stadium Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Torch bearers take part in a ceremony to open the 2019 European Games at Dinamo Stadium
© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS

MINSK, June 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has officially declared the Minsk 2019 European Games open.

Read also
Opening ceremony of II European Games begins in Minsk

The opening ceremony took place at the Dynamo National Olympic Stadium and was attended by many high-ranking state officials, including Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota.

The honor of lighting the flame of the Games was bestowed on seven leading Belarusian athletes.

In a speech in the Belarusian language, President of the European Olympic Committees Janez Kocijancic described the Games as a "the biggest multi-sporting event in the history of Belarus."

"Thank you very much for your hospitality and cordiality," he said. "I’m sure that the Games will open your wonderful country, unveil its image to the European and international community."

He also addressed the participating athletes, asking them to honor the Olympic ideals.

In a video address aired during the ceremony, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called upon the participants to "use sport to build the peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future we want."

"I am pleased to greet the European Games in Minsk. I send best wishes to the more than four thousand athletes from fifty countries who are taking part," he said, adding that sport can be "a wonderful agent" of friendship, mutual respect and peace.

"I welcome the principles of non-discrimination and inclusion under which the European Games are being held," he continued. "These values are also at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals - our shared plan to leave no one behind."

Earlier, a parade of national teams was held as part of the opening ceremony. The Russian flag was carried out by seven-time world champion and three-time European champion in sambo wrestling, Artyom Osipenko.

The 2019 European Games are held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs. In eight disciplines, the European Games will serve as a qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes 225 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 gold, 40 silver and 45 bronze).

Opening ceremony of II European Games begins in Minsk
The Russian team has 225 members
Read more
Paris Air Show 2019 kicks off at Le Bourget
The 53rd Paris Air Show runs on June 17-23
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force can use standard air bombs as precision weapons
The combat experience gained by the Aerospace Force and military advisers has been included in new regulations, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s G20 schedule
Speaking on Putin’s possible meeting with Trump, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "has no news" on that
Read more
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
Read more
Russian expert doubts authenticity of new info in MH17 case
According to expert, certain minor details cast doubt on entire investigation
Read more
Moscow ready to respond if US stations military bases near Russian borders — official
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that he believes such developments are unlikely
Read more
Iran receives likely attack warning from US — Reuters
Trump reportedly demanded Iran should enter into negotiations with the US within Washington’s deadline
Read more
Malaysia considers new MH17 crash report to be politicized — media
From the very beginning, it became a political issue on how to accuse Russia of the wrongdoing, said the country's PM
Read more
Putin temporarily suspends passenger air service with Georgia
The decree was signed "to ensure the national security of the Russian Federation" and protect citizens "from criminal and other unlawful actions"
Read more
Kremlin says regional officials already tackling issues raised prior to Putin’s Q&A
The Russian Investigative Committee launched 12 inquiries into complaints, submitted by Russians to Putin
Read more
European Union extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The decision to extend sanctions was made by the EU Council automatically by a "written procedure", without open voting
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets
The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet
Read more
Russian Duma speaker blasts Georgian authorities for allowing attack on Russian delegation
Several thousand demonstrators, together with opposition representatives, gathered in Tbilisi downtown on Thursday and tried to storm the parliament building
Read more
Press review: MH17 probe names suspects and Ukraine to top likely Putin-Trump meeting
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday
Read more
Russian bomber 'violates' Japanese airspace, defense ministry claims
The Japanese Air Force’s fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the bomber, the ministry said, noting that there was no dangerous situation
Read more
Dollar becoming toxic: Russia's foreign intel chief blasts greenback’s monopoly position
According to Naryshkin, the use of the dollar presents risks and more and more countries are looking into finding alternative tools for doing business
Read more
Georgian PM vows those responsible for Tbilisi riots will be held ‘fully accountable’
Several thousand demonstrators, together with opposition representatives, gathered in Tbilisi downtown on Thursday and tried to storm the parliament building
Read more
Missed opportunities: Putin says Western sanctions cost Russia $50 bln, EU - $240 bln
Putin noted that due to the imposed restrictions the EU countries are losing the Russian market
Read more
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
The Russian president addresses the nationwide audience for the 17th time
Read more
About 2.2 million questions received for Putin’s televised Q&A session
Such question-and-answer sessions have been held annually since 2001
Read more
Tupolev-95MS bombers did not violate Japan’s borders, says Russian Defense Ministry
Earlier Japan’s Ministry of Defense said Russia’s strategic bombers Tupolev-95 twice strayed into Japan’s airspace in the area of the Okinawa prefecture and Hachijo-jima island in the Philippine Sea
Read more
Russian Navy’s new missile corvettes surpass customer’s expectations, says source
The results of new ships’ operation are used to generalize experience and introduce innovations into serial ships of these Projects under construction
Read more
Putin says Russia is not striving for superpower status
As Putin noted, "the bitter experience of the Soviet Union" is not being taken into account by certain Russian partners in the West
Read more
Russia, India should support their own currencies instead of using US dollar — official
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said that "there should not be only one dominant currency in the world"
Read more
Press review: Does Zelensky differ from Poroshenko and China warms up to North Korea
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
US hypersonic missile to enter preliminary trials no sooner than late 2020, says source
The concept of a hypersonic missile being developed by Raytheon was unveiled at the Le Bourget air show
Read more
US introduces sanctions against Russian company
Sanctions were introduced in accordance with Sanctions Regulations related to nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction
Read more
US ready to discuss minimizing consequences of Turkey’s cancellation of S-400 deal
A senior US administration officialdeemed the S-400 system "a Russian intelligence gathering platform that risks the safety of our aircraft and pilots"
Read more
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet's ships destroy 'enemy' submarine during Far Eastern drills
The Gromky corvette and small anti-submarine ships Koreets and Metel took part in the naval drills in the Peter the Great Gulf
Read more
Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging
Meanwhile, Putin noted that the Russian economy is now significantly different from the situation of the 1990s
Read more
US escalating tension by sending Patriot systems to Middle East, says Russian diplomat
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier stated the United States was considering all options to counter Iran in the region
Read more
Russia presents evidence that terrorists are trying to obtain biological weapons
Terrorists have started using suicide groups consisting of members of one family with minor children to penetrate protected facilities more actively
Read more
Putin says Russia continues to be leader in modern weaponry despite military spending cuts
Speaking about the defense budget, the president recalled two popular sayings: "If you want peace, prepare for war," and "Those who do not feed their own army, will feed the enemy"
Read more
Trump says US was ‘cocked & loaded’ for Iran strike, but stopped 10 minutes before launch
The US President also warned that the US will never let Iran have nuclear weapons
Read more
Putin says US attempt to use force against Iran to cause catastrophe
It would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region, the president said
Read more
Press review: Highlights from Putin's Q&A and Xi's hunt for sanction loopholes with Kim
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 21
Read more
Yandex successfully competes with Google with state support, Putin says
Meanwhile, shares of Yandex on the Moscow Exchange rose to a historic maximum after the company was mentioned by Putin
Read more
Investigators to request interrogation of Russian suspects in MH17 case
Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov are among the suspects named by the Dutch investigators
Read more
Moscow’s missile defense system to be modernized by 2022, says Defense Minister
According to Sergey Shoigu, realizing this and other plans will "ensure the implementation of priorities set before the Russian Aerospace Forces"
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat says US, Iran are on the brink of war
The Russian deputy foreign minister commented on reports that Donald Trump had ordered but later canceled strikes on Iran
Read more
Russia, US need dialogue as neither of them can impose its position by force — Putin
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open for dialogue with the United States
Read more
‘Deliberate provocation’: MP slams Tbilisi unrest as ploy to undermine ties with Russia
The senior Russian lawmaker said that protesters also sought to discredit Orthodoxy in Georgia
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 58.7% completed, Gazprom says
1,441 km of the gas pipeline were laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea by now, according to the gas holding
Read more
S-400 contract 'done deal' for Turkey and Russia, says Erdogan
The United States has been taking vigorous efforts to prevent Turkey from purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
Read more
Russia presented hard evidence in MH17 crash case, says security chief
Nikolai Patrushev said that the Dutch investigators had named suspects in the downing case without providing evidence
Read more
Return to Soviet Union unlikely and possible only through conflicts — Putin
At the same time, the president did not rule out the possibility that in theory "left-wing political forces supporting socialist ideas can control a country and the supreme political power"
Read more
Trump says will meet with Russian, Chinese counterparts during G20 summit
"I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will," he said
Read more
Russia to feature floating armored personnel carrier with new combat module at arms show
The new combat module features a two-plane stabilized platform with a Kord 12.7 mm machine-gun
Read more
Russian security council: IS members formerly active in Syria,Iraq behind Sri Lanka blasts
Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said that currently, the main centers of terrorist activity are the Middle East, Africa, South and South-East Asia
Read more