Opening ceremony of II European Games begins in Minsk

MINSK, June 21. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of the II European Games began in the Belarusian capital city Minsk on Friday evening.

The ceremony at the Dynamo National Olympic Stadium is being attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The 2019 European Games are held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes 225 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 gold, 40 silver and 45 bronze).