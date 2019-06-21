US heavyweight boxer Scott Alexander is a likely opponent for Russia’s Povetkin — source

The press service of the World of Boxing Promotions company announced earlier in the day that Povetkin will hold his next bout at the boxing event in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on July 12.

Scott Alexander, 30, who resides and practices in Los Angeles, has a professional boxing career record of 14 wins (8 by KOs), three defeats and two draws.

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Scott Alexander of the United States is likely to be the next opponent next month for Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin in Saudi Arabia, a source in the team of the Russian boxer told TASS on Friday.

"Poverkin’s fight will be part of the event of boxing in Jeddah, which takes place in the new sports arena King Abdullah Sports City," the company Tweeted on Friday adding that the opponent for the Russian boxer would be announced later.

Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and media reported later that the Russian boxer was most likely to hold his next fight in the US city of Chicago in May.

However, Povetkin told TASS in late March that his next possible fight was still unscheduled, but he continued practicing hard. "I am not thinking about wrapping up with my sports career," Povetkin, who turns 40 in September, said in an interview with TASS in late March. "As I have numerously stated before I have the will and strength."

On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for a medical assistance after the match.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ boasting a personal record of 34 wins (24 KOs) and 2 defeats throughout his career. The Russian is also the 2004 Olympic champion. Britain’s Anthony Joshua, known to the fans simply as ‘AJ,’ boasts a record of 22 wins (21 KOs) and one defeat since the beginning of his professional career.