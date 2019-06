MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Argentinian footballer Ezequiel Ponce has signed a long-term contract with Russia’s legendary football club Spartak Moscow, the team’s press service announced on Friday.

The press service, however, did not disclose the details of the contract with the 22-year-old Argentinian player.

Ponce has been playing as a forward for the Italian football club Roma since 2015 and was also part of the Argentina national U-20 football team.