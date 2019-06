DUSSELDORF /Germany/, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Veniamin Reshetnikov won the 2019 European fencing title in men’s sabre during the tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Reshetnikov, 32, defeated his 25-year-old teammate Kamil Ibragimov 15-7 in the final on Wednesday evening to claim Russia’s first gold at the Dusseldorf tournament.

It was the first all-Russian European final in this discipline since 2014. Then, Reshetnikov lost 15:11 to Alexei Yakimenko.