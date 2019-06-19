England’s Everton FC sells Croatian midfielder Vlasic to Russian FC CSKA Moscow

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. England’s Everton FC has sold its Croatian attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic to the Russian football club CSKA Moscow, the press service of the Russian club announced on Wednesday.

According to the press service of CSKA, the contract between the 21-year-old Croatian footballer and the Russian club had been signed for a period of five years.

Last season Vlasic was on loan playing for CSKA Moscow and booked eight goals and seven assists in 31 matches (25 matches of the Russian Premier League and six matches in the UEFA Champions League).

Vlasic also scored the winning goal for CSKA in the famous Champions League’s group stage match against Real Madrid last October.