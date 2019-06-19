RUSADA: Russian athletics body RusAF unlikely to be reinstated in its current state

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) is unlikely to be reinstated at the global level due to its current state of affairs, RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) Director General Yury Ganus said on Wednesday.

"We cannot provide details of all materials, but we have reasons to say that RusAF is unlikely to be reinstated in its current condition," Ganus told journalists.

"Both, the IAAF [International Association of Athletics Federations] and the AIU [IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit] have enough materials, which raise concerns whether RusAF is really undergoing changes," the RUSADA chief added.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a wave of anti-doping violations and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

On June 9, the IAAF ruled not to reinstate the membership of the RusAF, attributing the decision to an insufficient anti-doping culture in Russia’s track and field events.

The International Association of Athletics Federations, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under a neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was restored.

In late December, the IAAF reported that in 2018, the world’s athletic body had received more than 200 applications from Russian athletes. A total of 73 Russian athletes were declared eligible to compete as authorized neutral athletes in 2018. Sixty-eight applications were denied and six athletes had their ANA status revoked. A number of further applications have been withdrawn or failed to be submitted on time.