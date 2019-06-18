Croatia’s Pletikosa: Nizhny Novgorod’s stadium ‘was the best’ venue of 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS, Timofei Nezhdanov/. The football stadium in Nizhny Novgorod was the best compared to other stadiums in Russia, which hosted matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, retired Croatian goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa told TASS on Tuesday.

The 45,000-seat capacity stadium in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, which is one of a hundred of world cities included in the UNESCO World Heritage list, is located in the Strelka district and bears the name of the Volga Arena. Nizhny Novgorod hosted six matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, namely four fixtures of the group stage, one of the Last 16 matches and one of the quarterfinal games.

"It was the very first stadium of the World Cup arenas, which I visited and it was back in May 2018," Pletikosa said in an interview with TASS. "This is when I realized that the world championship in Russia will be one of the best in the history of World Cups."

"I have played many times in Nizhny Novgorod against [local football clubs] Volga and Nizhny Novgorod and it impressed me how the stadium changed," Pletikosa, who also goaltended for the Russian football club Spartak Moscow between 2007 and 2011, continued. "The stadium was built in a very beautiful location and it was the best one of the all 2018 World Cup stadiums."

For the first time in the history of the world championships, the Croatian national football team reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, ousting hosts Russia in the quarterfinals and then beating England in the semifinals. In the final match at the 81,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow Croatia lost 2-4 to France to become the world’s vice champions.

In all, Croatia played seven matches at the 2018 World Cup - two matches at the stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, two at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and single matches in Kaliningrad, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Pletikosa also said that the Russian national football team, which reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup where it faced Croatia and lost on the penalty shootout, emerged much stronger after the world championship.

"I remember that upon my visit to Nizhny Novgorod I told [Russian team’s Head Coach] Stanislav Cherchesov that I believed in him and in the success of the Russian team, so we can say that only one Croatian believed in him at that time more than the majority of Russians," Pletikosa said.

"I knew what he [Cherchesov] was capable of, because he was my coach as well," the former goalkeeper of Spartak Moscow FC, which Cherchesov managed in 2007-2008, added.

Cherchesov took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016 signing a contract with the Russian Football Union (RFU) to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018. The RFU announced in late July 2018 that it signed a new contract with Cherchesov extending his work in the capacity of the head coach of the national football team for two more years.

Last summer Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14. Russia selected 11 host cities as the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they were Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said after the world championship that Russia staged "the best World Cup ever." According to the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism, some 2.9 million foreign visitors arrived in Russia last summer for the FIFA World Cup.

In late December, FIFA announced in its statement that the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia set a new record of audience in the history of world football championships as over half of the world’s population watched matches on TV at home, out of home or on digital platforms.