UEFA’s ex-chief Platini detained for questioning as a witness, not arrested

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Former President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini was detained earlier in the day only to be questioned as a witness and this was not an arrest, his spokesman Jean-Christophe Alquier told TASS.

According to numerous media reports, Platini was placed in custody on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged corruption during the bidding process to host the 2022 World Cup.

Alquier said Platini’s lawyer William Bourdon stressed that it was not an arrest in any possible way and the former head of the UEFA is questioned only as a witness.

Alquier also said that Platini is composed, answering all questions, including about the election of the host country of the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup.