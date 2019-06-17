Croatia’s Olic says ready to manage a Russian football club ‘if gets such opportunity’

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS, Andrei Mikhailov/. Ivica Olic, an assistant coach of the Croatian national football team, told TASS on Monday he would be glad to work in one of the Russian football clubs if he gets such opportunity.

"First of all, I need to complete my training courses as this year I begin studying to obtain Pro license," Olic, who played as a forward for Russian football club CSKA Moscow in 2003-2006, said.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether it was possible that he would work as a head coach in a Russian football club, Olic said: "I will start thinking about a possibility of managing a team on my own only after I complete the training courses and it will be only after the [2020 UEFA] Euro Cup. I still need to study and it will take some time."

"Russia is the country for me where I won almost everything as a player," the 39-year-old Croatian specialist said. "I was back here 12 years later in the capacity of an assistant coach and reached the final of the [2018 FIFA] World Cup, and this is why I can say that Russia is a lucky country for me."

Last summer in Russia, the Croatian national football team reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, ousting hosts Russia in the quarterfinals and then beating England in the semifinals. In the final match at the 80,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow Croatia lost 2-4 to France to become the world’s vice champions.

"If I get such opportunity [to manage a Russian football club], I am sure that I will go for it," Olic added.

Olic played 116 matches for Russia’s CSKA Moscow FC between 2003 and 2006 booking 44 goals and eight assists. The Croatian forward won with the club three Russian Championships, two Russia Cups and one Russian Super Cup.