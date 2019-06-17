Russian sprinter Vruchinsky slapped with four-year suspension over doping abuse

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian sprinter Pavel Vruchinsky has been sanctioned with a four-year suspension for vioaltions of anti-doping regulations, the press service of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) announced on Monday.

According to the press service, a doping sample of the 27-year-old Russian runner tested positive for the banned performance enhancing drug Oxandrolone and Vruchinsky failed to provide any evidence of an unintentional consumption of this banned substance.

Vruchinsky is the silver medalist of the 2018 Russia Cup in 100 meters running. He was fifth on the same distance at the 2018 Russian Championship in Kazan.