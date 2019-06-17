Russia bids to host 2022 European Fencing Championship in Sochi

DUSSELDORF, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian Fencing Federation (RFF) has submitted a bid for hosting the 2022 European Fencing Championship in Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi, FFR President Alexander Mikhailov announced on Monday.

"We have submitted our bid to host the 2022 European Fencing Championship in Sochi," Mikhailov said addressing a session of the Congress of the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) in Germany’s Dusseldorf.

The European Fencing Championship is an annual tournament held since 1981. Russia previously hosted the tournament only once and it was in 2002 in Moscow.

Germany’s Dusseldorf is currently hosting the 2019 European Fencing Championship (on June 17-22), while the Belarusian capital of Minsk will be the host of the major European fencing tournament in 2020.

Commenting on the perspectives of the Russian bid, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS that Sochi has strong chances of becoming the venue for the European Fencing Championship in 2022.

"The Russian bid is very strong," Pozdnyakov, who also holds the post of the EFC president, said in an interview with TASS. "Sochi, and namely the Olympic Park, has the required infrastructure for hosting the championship."

"Last year the Iceberg Sports Palace [in Sochi] hosted the Junior and Cadets European Fencing Championships and it was the most remarkable tournament in the history of its organization," Pozdnyakov continued.

"The Russian bid is also strong because the participants from various European countries may use different routes - athletes from the northern and central parts of Europe can fly to Sochi via Moscow, while other athletes via Istanbul, which has direct flights to Moscow," the ROC president added.

"I expect that participants of the next EFC Congress, which will be held in Sochi, will vote in favor of the Russian bid. I do not believe that the competition will be tough," Pozdnyakov added.