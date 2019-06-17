Russia to play 2020 Euro Cup qualifier against Scotland

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will play its 2020 UEFA Euro Cup group stage qualifying match against the team from Scotland in October at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The qualifier between the Russian and Scottish national teams at the 80,000-seat capacity stadium, which hosted matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 p.m. Moscow time on October 10.

The draw on December 2, 2018 in Dublin determined 10 groups for the qualifying stage. The Russian national team was placed in Group I alongside with the teams from Belgium, Kazakhstan, Scotland, Cyprus and San Marino. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the major European football championship.