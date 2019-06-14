Russia’s Goryachkina to battle for Women’s World Chess crown

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian chess grandmaster Alexandra Goryachkina posted an early win in the Candidates Tournament currently under way in Russia’s Volga area city of Kazan and will become a contender in the upcoming Women's World Chess Championship 2019.

After the12th round, in which she drawed with China’s Tan Zhongyi, Goryachkina tops the tournament’s rankings with nine points. Her closest rival, Anna Muzychuk, has 6.5 points and will not be able to gather more than two points in the remaining two rounds.

Goryachkina, 20, is currently ranked eighth in FIDE women’s ratings. She is a two-time champion of Russia, having won the title in 2015 and 2017.

The Candidates Tournament will end on June 17.