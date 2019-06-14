Russian team has great chances to qualify for Euro 2020 — FIFA official

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The chances that the Russian national football squad will make it to the final stage of the UEFA Euro 2020 are very high, Alexey Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020 and a member of the FIFA Council, told TASS.

The tournament will be held from June 12 to July 12 in 12 European cities, including St. Petersburg. The Russian national team is in the second place in their qualification group, having scored 9 points in four matches. In the last two home matches, the Russians beat San Marino (9:0) and Cyprus (1:0).

"It is great that the team is keeping up a good pace, the winning streak, which has started at the World Cup. They pleasantly surprised [us] and I believe that the chances [to qualify for Euro 2020] are very high," Sorokin said. "Of course, we are not saying anything with confidence, but I hope that we will qualify without any complications. Each match means points, every match is important, but I believe that the match against Belgium will be the key one."

Belgium’s team is leading the qualifying Group I with 12 points, both Kazakhstan and Scotland scored 6 points. The Cypriot squad earned 3 points, while San Marino so far has failed to score any points and is ranked last. The Russian team is playing the Belgians in the penultimate tour of the group stage, on November 16 at home. The first match was played in Belgium and ended with 3:1 in favor of the home team. The first two teams in each group’s standings progress to the final part stage.