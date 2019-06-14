Russian national football team reaches 43rd place in FIFA’s updated ranking

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian national football squad has climbed three spots from 46th place to reach 43rd in the FIFA world ranking, its updated version was published on the organization’s official website Thursday.

In 2019, the squad played four matches as part of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament. In March, the Russians lost to Belgium (1:3) and overwhelmed the Kazakh national team (4:0), while June saw the Russian team scored two victories - over San Marino (9:0) and Cyprus (1:0).

The top four positions in the ranking remain unchanged. Belgium is leading the list with 1746 points and also is the leader of the Group I of the UEFA Eur0 2020 qualification. France comes second (1718 points), followed by Brazil (1681) and England (1652). The Portuguese national team rose by 2 spots to reach 5th place by becoming the first UEFA Nations League champion in June.

The Russian opponents in the UEFA Euro qualifying tournament placed in the following manner: the Scottish team ranks 45th (1433), Cyprus - 93rd (1258), Kazakhstan - 114th (1174), while San Marino comes last in the ranking with 211th place and 839 points.

The Russian footballers are scheduled to play their next qualifying matches in September. On September 6, they will face off with Scotland, while the Kazakh national team will test them on September 9.