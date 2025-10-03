Five residents of Dagestan detained for plotting attack against law enforcement officers

MAKHACHKALA, October 3. /TASS/. Five local residents have been detained in Dagestan on the suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack against law enforcement officers, police spokeswoman Gayana Gariyeva said on her Telegram channel.

"Officers from the Center for Combating Extremism of the Dagestan police force, together with the FSB Directorate detained five local residents who intended to commit a terrorist attack against law enforcement officers," the post reads.

The Dagestan office of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 317 (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer) and Part 2 of Article 223.1 (manufacture of explosives) of the Criminal Code.