Over 80% of Russians trust Putin, latest poll reveals

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stands at 82%, while 83% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between March 28-30, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 82% of participants responded affirmatively (a 1% increase). The majority also endorsed of the president’s job performance (83%, a 1% increase)," the service said.

A total of 60% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 2% increase), while 65% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 6% increase).

Support for the ruling United Russia party fell by 1% to 47%. Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 1% to 7%, while support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia held steady at 10%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support increased by 1% to 3%, while support for the New People party decreased by 1% to 2%.