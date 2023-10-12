Over 10,000 sea cucumbers seized from poachers in Russia’s Primorsky Region — FSB

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian border guards have seized more than 10,000 specimens of sea cucumbers (Apostichopus japonicus, known as "trepang" in Russian - TASS) taken by an alleged poacher in the Far Eastern Primorsky Region, the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"On the shore of Troitsa Bay in the Peter the Great Gulf [of the Sea of Japan], 10,364 specimens of live sea cucumbers were seized from a Russian citizen who lacked proper documentation confirming the legality of their origin," the relevant FSB communication reads.

After being inspected by a specialist-ichthyologist, the sea cucumbers were released back into their natural habitat.

The authorities are currently considering initiating a criminal case stemming from the incident.