MGIMO to launch new master's programs with Iran, India — Vice-Rector

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) will launch new master's programs with India and Iran next year, Stanislav Surovtsev, MGIMO Vice-Rector for Students’ Development and International Affairs, told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are launching an entire series of programs based on our Indian visit. This is both an academic exchange program for young people and a web-based master's program in conjunction with our partners from several universities," he said.

At the same time, MGIMO has agreed with the University of Tehran to launch a joint master's program. "Russian Railways will be our partner, the program will be devoted to the topic of logistics and management in this area in connection with various projects of Russian Railways in Iran," Surovtsev added. The programs with India and Iran will be launched in 2024.

MGIMO has already launched a new master's program with ASEAN countries this year. "We have a large group of students from Laos, from Vietnam, and several students from Indonesia. <...> They [previously] were not focused around any one program. Now it has turned into a product, and this product is quite well sought after by our partners," the vice-rector added. A similar program has been launched with five partner universities in the EAEU countries.