Organizer of illegal underground excursions brought to Moscow

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Alexander Kim, the organizer of illegal underground excursions during one of which several people died in Moscow, has been brought from St. Petersburg to Moscow for questioning, the spokeswoman for the Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee, Yulia Ivanova, has told TASS.

"Alexander Kim, the CEO of the LLC Sputnik, which sold and provided a service that caused the death of the excursion group, has been taken to the Moscow office of the IC, where investigators have begun to question him," she said.

Earlier, it was reported that the day before searches were carried out in St. Petersburg and Alexander Kim’s whereabouts were established.

On August 20, eight people - one digger and seven excursionists - went on a tour of the underground river Neglinnaya. According to forecasts, a downpour was expected in Moscow that day. When it began, the water level rose sharply in the underground tunnels and the group had no chance to survive. A criminal case under part 3 of article 238 of Russia’s Criminal Code (provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence) has been initiated. This article envisages a punishment of up to ten years in prison.

Investigators have established the involvement of three people in organizing the illegal excursion. In St. Petersburg the police detained Alexander Kim, the CEO of the company Sputnik, which organized the illegal excursion. The organizer of the illegal excursion and diggers leader Nikita Dubas has been detained in Moscow. The whereabouts of the head of the company Avangard, Alexander Lazovsky, who may also be involved in illegal excursions, are being established. According to some evidence he may be in Dubai.