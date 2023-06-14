Russian Emergencies Ministry reveals number of people rescued in Kakhovka HPP incident

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian rescuers evacuated over 2,200 civilians, including 200 children, after the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP), the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"Russian rescuers have helped evacuate more than 2,200 civilians, including 194 children. In addition, rescuers are bringing all surviving domestic animals to dry land. They continue to provide comprehensive and targeted assistance to all those in need. The Federal Agency for State Reserves (Rosrezerv) and the Emergencies Ministry have already delivered about 90 tons of food and over 123 tons of bottled water, as well as various equipment to eliminate the consequences of the incident," the statement said.

The ministry also pointed out that the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir continued to subside. "Water levels in the Novaya Kakhovka urban district subsided completely, in total, the water receded from 1,872 residential houses. Russian rescuers and servicemen are carrying out disinfection work, pumping out water and cleaning debris after the water has receded from the premises and adjacent areas. Over the past day, they have covered 3,780 square meters. They are paying special attention to a series of anti-epidemic measures to prevent outbreaks of infections," the ministry said.

The rescuers also stressed that they have set up operational headquarters in the Kherson Region, where residents can get information, as well as current news on the elimination of the consequences of the incident.