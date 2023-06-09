Odessa Region authorities refute rumors about cholera outbreak

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Reports about a cholera outbreak in the Odessa region amid the floods in the Kherson Region triggered by the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP) are not true, an Odessa military administration official said on Friday.

Earlier, there were posts on Ukrainian social networks saying that a cholera outbreak occurred in Odessa among migrants from the flooded Kherson Region.

"Since yesterday, reports about a horrible cholera epidemic in a number of the region’s districts, including in Odessa, have been circulating," Sergey Bratchuk, an adviser to the head of the Odessa region military administration, said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel. He stressed that these reports are mere unverified rumors. He pledged that strict epidemiological control is being exercised in respect of those affected by the flooding in the Kherson Region and that the condition of drinking water in Odessa is satisfactory.

Witnesses told TASS on Friday that some of Odessa’s beaches are polluted with litter that got into the sea after the Dnieper flooding in the Kherson region. The region’s head, Oleg Kiper, calling on people on Thursday to refrain from walking along the coastline and visiting beaches.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. According to emergency services, there are 35 communities in the flood zone, and residents of nearby villages are being evacuated. Eight people are reported to have died and more than 60 taken to the hospital.

The destruction of the hydro power plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.