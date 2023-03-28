Foreign Ministry to develop measures for advancing Russian language, culture abroad

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to develop and put into practice measures for promoting the Russian language and culture abroad, says a ministry report on the MFA board meeting, chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The decision is aimed "at advancing and supporting the Russian language abroad, strengthening the international positions of domestic education, and sharing information about the scientific and technological achievements of our country and its contribution to the world’s cultural heritage," the ministry said.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry plans to give a boost to important cultural activities and major youth projects. It also emphasized the great interest among the majority of countries worldwide in Russia’s strong potential in such fields as science, education, culture, tourism and sports.

The meeting of the ministry’s board also pointed to the growing role of humanitarian policy as an instrument of mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue in the current geopolitical situation, as well as effective resistance to attempts to expel Russia from the world’s civilizational and cultural space and to denigrate its role in the development of humankind.