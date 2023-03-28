Paris police use tear gas against pension reform protesters

PARIS, March 28. /TASS/. A group of radical demonstrators threw stones and bottles at police officers during protests against the French government’s pension reform plan in Paris on Monday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Radical protesters set fire to trash cans and attacked police officers with stones, bottles and firecrackers. In response, the police used tear gas and detained the most active participants in the riots.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that about 13,000 law enforcement officers were ensuring security during protests across the country, including 5,500 in Paris. He pointed out that almost 900 police officers had suffered injuries during protests.

The reform, which raises the age of retirement from 62 to 64 and abolishes a number of special pension programs in order to ensure the financial stability of the country’s social security system, was introduced in January. The proposed changes immediately sparked numerous protests. On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the adoption of a pension reform bill without a parliament vote and under the government’s authority. Trade unions and opposition parties condemned the cabinet’s move and called for more demonstrations across the country. March 28 is the tenth day of labor unions’ protests. According to the General Confederation of Labor, about 450,000 people are participating in Tuesday’s demonstrations.