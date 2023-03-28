Cypriot court convicts Ukrainian woman for knife attack on group of Russians

NICOSIA, March 28. /TASS/. The Larnaca province district court convicted a Ukrainian woman to six months in prison on Tuesday for attacking a group of Russians residing on the island with a knife last August, advocate for the victims Mikis Philaniotis told a TASS correspondent.

"A Ukrainian national was sentenced by the court to six months in jail. She fully admitted her guilt in committing the attack," he said. According to Philaniotis, immediately after the verdict was announced, the convicted woman was remanded by the court.

On August 22, 2022, the Ukrainian, armed with a knife, attacked one of the organizers of an event dedicated to Russian National Flag Day. According to eyewitnesses, "the attacker intended to strike the throat" of one of the leading activists of the coordination council of Russian compatriots Lyudmila Chuykova.

The attacker, Ukrainian citizen I. Krivous, was initially charged with possessing a bladed weapon, drunkenness, hooliganism, disorderly conduct and carrying a weapon for the purpose of intimidation. The Russian Embassy viewed this "as an attempt to smooth the situation over and avoid charging her with attempted murder and terrorism." With this in mind, diplomats demanded the case be reclassified as an attack against a group of Russian citizens to include the charges of attempted murder and terrorism.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the attacker on the charges of attempted murder of two or more individuals motivated by national enmity.