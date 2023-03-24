TASS ready to provide information support to African journalists, media — Director-General

KAMPALA, March 25. /TASS/. TASS is ready to provide support to African journalists and is open to developing relations with the continent's media, TASS Director-General Sergey Mikhaylov told Ugandan media representatives in Kampala.

According to him, the agency "will provide a free newsfeed to key African media". Mikhaylov recalled that TASS was expanding its line of products in foreign languages. News is now available not only in Russian and English, but also in French, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese. He also noted that "TASS can be found on Telegram." "African journalists can always count on the help of TASS," he stressed.

Mikhailov revealed that TASS planned to open new bureaus on the continent. The first of them - in addition to those already operating in South Africa, Egypt and Morocco - will open in Kenya. The bureau will also cover events in Uganda. Mikhaylov drew attention to the fact that TASS had the largest photo archive in Russia. "These photographs display the entire history of the country and, importantly, the history of the development of the relations between the USSR and Africa," he noted.

Russian ambassador to Uganda Vladlen Semivolos, who was present at the meeting, pointed out that Africa had always been a priority for Russia. "We have helped many African countries achieve independence," he stressed. When asked about opportunities in Russia for African journalists, First Deputy Director-General of the agency Mikhail Gusman recalled that TASS had ties with over 160 agencies around the world. According to him, the agency was interested in expanding its presence in Africa. "It is important for us to exchange honest and objective information," he said.