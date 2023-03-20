Kazakh elections meet international norms, CSTO observers say

ASTANA, March 20. /TASS/. The parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan on Sunday were conducted in accordance with international norms and national legislation, Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA), Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on Security of the Belarusian Parliament Alexander Markevich said at a briefing on Monday.

"We have to state, and we’ve pointed it out in our conclusion, that the elections were held in compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and with the international norms," he said, "We didn't find any violations on the procedure of ballot paper distribution, placement of visual advertising, organization of voting process and vote counting, as we’ve pointed out in our conclusion of the international group of observers."

The early elections to the lower house of parliament of Kazakhstan were organised based on a mixed system: 70% of deputies were elected from party lists and 30% from single-mandate districts. According to three opinion polls released last night, the country's largest party, Amanat, leads the elections with more than 53%; only five or six of the seven parties registered in the country can pass the 5% threshold for getting into the lower chamber.