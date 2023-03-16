Crimean head says foreigners in region join ranks of volunteers

SIMFEROPOL, March 16. /TASS/. Foreign citizens want to join Russian units in Crimea taking part in the special military operation, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov told the Crimea-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"There are foreigners here, I will not out them because they are being hunted by governments who do not exactly support this. But many share the values of the Russian world, of Orthodoxy," Aksenov said.

According to him, it is especially important now to maintain relations with representatives of other countries who share Russia's position.

"It is definitely necessary to maintain relations in this situation. We are grateful to everyone who responded and participates as a volunteer directly in the special military operation," the Crimean head said.