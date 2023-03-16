Ukraine loses over 40 troops in combat reconnaissance attempt along Zaporozhye frontline

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Over 40 Ukrainian troops were killed on the Zaporozhye frontline on Wednesday, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Thursday.

He specified that Ukrainian troops were trying to conduct a combat reconnaissance patrol but failed. "More than 40 militants were killed on the Zaporozhye frontline yesterday, and at least eight pieces of equipment were apparently destroyed," Rogov said.

He also pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces had recently stopped using HIMARS rocket launchers along the Zaporozhye frontline. According to Rogov, this is "indirect proof that they are making preparations for a major offensive," saving HIMARS rockets.