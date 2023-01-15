Covid to become more contagious with every new mutation, expert says

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The coronavirus will get more contagious as it mutates, but the infection will not become ever more severe, an expert told TASS.

According to Yevgeny Timakov, who specializes in infectious diseases and vaccines, "The coronavirus is likely to be more contagious with every new mutation, but most importantly, the virus is not becoming more pathogenic. This is how the virus has been evolving, and killing its host will do it no good."

Earlier, the Russian sanitary watchdog reported the first case of the XBB.1.5 Kraken strain in the Penza Region. There are no plans to impose restrictions, the watchdog said.

Scientists say that the Kraken Covid variant does not cause severe cases, but is the most contagious in the history of the pandemic. Besides, the strain may later become dominant.