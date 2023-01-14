Car traffic through Crimean Bridge restored - Ministry of Transportation

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The car and bus traffic through the Crimean Bridge has been restored after it was temporarily suspended for repairs, the Russian Ministry of Transportation announced Saturday.

"On 12:10 [Moscow time] today, the car and bus traffic through the Crimean Bridge, temporarily suspended for repairs, has been restored," the Ministry said.

Previously, the Ministry of Transportation announced that the traffic on the car part of the Crimean Bridge will be suspended between 04:00 and 16:00 Moscow time on January 14.