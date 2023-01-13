Russia asked for nothing in return for freeing US national Dudley — Bill Richardson

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. Russia asked nothing in exchange for freeing US national Taylor Dudley, and his release was smooth and efficient, Bill Richardson, a retired US official and diplomat, has said at a news conference.

The news conference followed Dudley’s return to the US after he was released at the Russian-Polish border with Richardson’s mediation.

"This one was not a prisoner exchange. The Russians asked for nothing in return and nothing was given in return except, I think a process of humanitarian discussion," Richardson said to a question from TASS.

"Russia did the right thing in releasing Taylor to us yesterday, and the release was smooth, was efficient, while it took a little bit longer than we thought," the former US official said.

Richardson was a US ambassador to the UN and energy secretary in the administration of President Bill Clinton. He served as the governor of New Mexico from 2003-2011, then moving on to establish the Richardson Center for Global Engagement to promote dialogue with countries "not usually open to more formal diplomatic channels." He traveled to the DPRK several times as part of efforts to reach an agreement over its nuclear program, met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss releasing US nationals that were held in custody in that country and dealt with some other cases of Americans held abroad for various reasons.

US national Taylor Dudley was released on Thursday and handed over to the US at the Russian-Polish border, according to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which was involved in the negotiations on Taylor’s release.

According to CNN, the 35-year-old resident of Michigan was detained by the Russian Border Guard Service in April during an attempt to cross into the Kaliningrad Region from Poland. The CNN report said Taylor traveled to Poland to attend a music festival but didn’t give a reason for his effort to enter Russia.