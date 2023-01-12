Russian, Ukrainian ombdusmen summarize work on provision of aid to civilians

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova announced the third round of talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Lubinets, which summarized the work on mutual provision of aid to civilians.

"The third round of talks with the Ukrainian ombudsman took place. We summarized the work on mutual provision of aid to civilians, including on location and reconciliation of families," Moskalkova said on her Telegram channel Thursday.

On the sidelines of the January 11 international conference in Ankara, Moskalkova held a meeting with Lubinets, as well as a trilateral meeting with Turkish counterpart Seref Malkoc. According to the Russian official, these meetings discussed the issues of full repatriation of the injured, "evacuation of civilians that directly contacted" the ombudsman, "evacuation to relations on Russian territory" and other issues.