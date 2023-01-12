Russia faces outrageous propaganda from Western media in 2022 — prime minister

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Even the oldest Western media outlets engage in propaganda at its worst, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday in his opening remarks at the Cabinet's 2022 media awards ceremony.

"We all are faced with awful falsifications in the Western media, with both the oldest, once respected outlets, and new resources of the blogosphere engaged in propaganda in its worst traditions," the prime minister said, calling the work of foreign journalists "aggressive attacks" on Russia.

"Unjustified sanctions, the plundering of Russian property, war crimes - all this is justified [by Western outlets]," Mishustin stated, stressing that domestic media demonstrate a responsible approach to selecting facts and verifying sources, and also show "readiness to defend the interests of their Fatherland."

The experience, knowledge and professionalism of Russian journalists are indispensable for "creating a clear picture of the events, which is specifically important now, when our country is fighting to preserve the Russian world and for the right of people to decide which language to speak," Mishustin stressed.

Mishustin also congratulated media workers on the upcoming Day of Russian Press, which is marked on January 13. Mishustin reiterated that 320 years ago - in 1703 - the first Russian newspaper was issued, titled ‘Vedomosti (bulletin) on military and other affairs deserving to be known and remembered which took place in Moscow state or neighboring countries’. Its name "still sounds relevant today," the prime minister noted.