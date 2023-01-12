Corrupted file may be to blame for Wednesday’s US air traffic stoppage

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. A computer outage at the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) might have forced a major halt in departures nationwide on Wednesday, the FAA said on Wednesday.

"The FAA is continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage. Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file," the US aviation agency said in a statement.

There is no evidence that a cyber attack might have caused the massive disruption, the FAA added. Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said that the safety system affected by the outage on the previous night had been completely restored.

A corrupted file affected both the primary and the backup systems at the FAA, NBC reported, citing a senior government official.

According to flightaware.com, the outage on Wednesday affected 9,600 domestic and international flights, with over 1,300 flights being cancelled.