Growing cost of living fuels Europeans’ concerns — survey

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. The rising cost of living is the most pressing problem for about 93% of residents in EU member-states, according to the Eurobarometer survey posted on Thursday on the website of the European Parliament.

"The rising prices, including for energy and food, are felt across all sociodemographic categories such as gender or age as well as all educational and socio-professional backgrounds," the survey says. Almost all respondents in Greece (100%), Cyprus (99%), Italy and Portugal (98% in each) voiced their concerns in this regard.

"The second most mentioned worry with 82% is the threat of poverty and social exclusion, followed by climate change and the spread of the war in Ukraine to other countries equal in third place with 81%," the survey indicates.

About a half of EU residents noted a decline in the living standard (46%) and 39% expect it in 2023.

"People are understandably worried about the rising cost of living, as more and more families are struggling to make ends meet. Now is the time for us to deliver; to bring our bills under control, push back inflation and to make our economies grow. We must protect the most vulnerable in our societies", European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

Respondents want the European Parliament to focus on the fight against poverty and social exclusion (37%). This is followed by public health (34%), action against climate change (31%), and support to the economy and the creation of new jobs (31%) in order of relevance.