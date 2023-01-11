No evidence of cyberattack on US aviation administration system — White House

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. US authorities do not yet have any evidence of a cyberattack on the system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates," she wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the FAA suspended all domestic flights until 17:00 Moscow time over a massive outage of the pre-flight safety system, according to the agency’s statement on Twitter.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the statement noted.

The agency said that it was working on completely restoring the operation of its Notice To Air Missions (NOTAM) system.

Earlier, NBC, citing its sources, reported that due to a failure of the FAA system, massive flight cancellations were being announced across the US. According to the sources, the outage may affect all domestic flights. According to the flightaware.com, departures and arrivals of over 1,100 flights in the US have been delayed due to the system failure.