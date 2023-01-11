RBC report reveals increase in Russian men with unhealthy behavior in 2022

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. In 2022, more than half of Russian men, or 54.9%, did not lead a healthy lifestyle, an increase from 40.1% in 2021, RBC reported on Wednesday, citing data from the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A Rosstat survey showed that as of January 1, 2022, there were about 54 million men over 15 years of age in Russia, with the results of a 2021 census not taken into account. Based on this, some 29 million to 30 million men did not lead a healthy lifestyle last year.

Besides, the share of males leading an unhealthy lifestyle reached its peak of over 62% in 2020. No earlier data on this could be retrieved, the newspaper said.

According to RBC, 2022 saw a rise in the number of health nuts among Russian women: about 71% of Russian females polled said they were living a healthy lifestyle, while the share was around 63% in 2020.

Last year, 5.4% of men and 8.5% of women were passionate health nuts, and the share of men and women who led a satisfyingly healthy lifestyle was 39.7% and 62.5%, respectively. The share of those with unhealthy lifestyles can be found by subtracting the total number of those who live an actively or satisfyingly healthy lifestyle from 100%.

Rosstat conducted its survey among 60,000 households across Russia in September-October 2022.