Russian human rights envoy seeks help for Ukrainians wishing to visit relatives in Russia

ANKARA, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that during a meeting with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets, she asked him to provide assistance to Ukrainian nationals wishing to visit their relatives in Russia.

"I have also asked Dmitry Lubinets to consider providing assistance to Ukrainian nationals who want to visit their relatives in Russia," Moskalkova told journalists speaking on the sidelines of the international conference ‘The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century.’

The international conference of human rights commissioners ‘The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century’ is hosted by the Turkish capital of Ankara between January 11 and 12. The conference is attended by representatives from 41 countries.

Moskalkova has already held a bilateral meeting with Lubinets, and participated in a three-party meeting with Turkish colleague Seref Malkoc.