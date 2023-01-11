Ombudsmen aided in freeing 40 Russian and 40 Ukrainian POWs — Russian ombudswoman

ANKARA, January 11. /TASS/. Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners facilitated the release of 40 Russian and 40 Ukrainian POWs, Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told reporters on Wednesday.

"Earlier, Mr. [Dmitry] Lubinets (Ukraine’s ombudsman - TASS) and I exchanged lists of prisoners that we were asking to reciprocally release. Working with our agencies, with the Defense Ministry, with intelligence, we managed to bring back more than 40 people on our lists from the Russian side and 40 from the Ukrainian side," the human rights commissioner said.

She did not specify during which swaps between the two countries these people were freed.