Request for Sapega’s transfer to Russia to serve her sentence to be filed soon — attorney

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. A request to transfer Russian national Sofia Sapega to Russia to continue her sentence will be lodged soon, her attorney Anton Gashinsky told TASS on Tuesday.

"We will ask for her [Sapega’s] transfer to Russia to serve her sentence. In this case, she can ask the Russian president to vacate her sentence," he said. "We will file this request soon."

According to Gashinsky, such an application can be filed by Sofia or her relatives. "But the Belarusian side should agree first to launch this procedure," he said. "Let us hope she will be transferred to Russia."

Sapega’s father-in-law, Sergey Dudich, said earlier that his daughter-in-law had been denied a pardon in Belarus.

Sofia Sapega was detained on May 23, 2021 at the Minsk airport along with Roman Protasevich, the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus. She was found guilty of willful actions to instigate social hatred taken by a group of persons which caused serious consequences, and of illegally collecting and disseminating personal data. On May 6, the Grodno regional court sentenced her to six years in prison. Later, she filed a plea for mercy. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that he thought it may be possible to transfer her to Russia.